டெல்லியில் தீவிரமாகும் கொரோனா..மழைக்காலத்தில் சளி, காய்ச்சல் பாதிப்பு இரட்டிப்பு - 80% பேர் பாதிப்பு

English Summary

Delhi faces Covid, flu double whammy: (டெல்லியில் பரவும் கொரோனா, மழைக்கால நோய்கள் இரட்டிப்பாக அதிகரிப்பு) Cases of coronavirus fever are increasing in capital Delhi. As the monsoon has intensified, many people are flocking to the hospital due to cold, fever and throat problems. A recent survey revealed that 80 percent of families are suffering from fever.