இந்தியாவில் விஸ்வரூபம் எடுக்கும் கொரோனா.. ஒரே நாளில் 5,233 பேர் பாதிப்பு

English Summary

Covid 19 India update: (இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்பு அப்டேட்) The spread of the corona virus has begun to increase again. In the last 24 hours, 5,233 people have been infected with the corona. 7 people died in one day. 3,345 have returned home from Corona.