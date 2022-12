நீயா, நானா? டெல்லி மாநகராட்சி தேர்தலில் துவங்கிய ஓட்டு எண்ணிக்கை.. பாஜக-ஆம்ஆத்மி இடையே கடும் போட்டி

English Summary

Delhi municipal corporation election counting of votes begins at 8 am As the elections for the 250-wards Delhi Corporation were held on the 4th, the counting of votes will be held at 8 am today. As the BJP has been in power since 2007, polls have revealed that the Aam Aadmi Party may win this election. Due to this, there is a tough competition between BJP and Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections.