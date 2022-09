ஏலத்தில் விடப்படும் பிரதமரின் பரிசுப் பொருட்கள்...அடடே இதுவெல்லாமா இடம் பெறுகிறது!

English Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is auctioning off his souvenirs today to help clean up the Ganga River. Prime Minister Modi, who celebrates his birthday today, is auctioning off his gifts to raise funds for the cleanliness of the Ganga River, which supports the livelihood of 40 percent of the country's population. With the planned completion of this project within the last year 2019-2020 within Rs.20 thousand crores, the financial requirement for this has increased further.