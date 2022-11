தந்தையின் தீர்ப்பையே மாற்றியவர்.. உச்சநீதிமன்ற தலைமை நீதிபதியான டிஒய் சந்திரசூட்.. யார் இவர்? விபரம்

English Summary

DY Chandrachud, who turned 62, was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of the Supreme Court today. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office. Yashwant Vishnu Chandrachud, the father of TY Chandrachud who took over as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, was the 16th Chief Justice of the country and it has been recorded as a historical event that he reversed his father's judgment.