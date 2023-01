ராகுல் ஒரு ‛புத்திசாலி’.. புகழ்ந்து பேசிய ரகுராம் ராஜன்.. விரைவில் காங்கிரஸில் ஐக்கியம்? ட்விஸ்ட்!

English Summary

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan recently participated in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. While this was severely criticized by the BJP, there were reports that he may soon join the Congress party. It is in this context that Rahul Gandhi is a genius.'' While Raghuram Rajan praised that it is unfortunate to call him Pappu, his answer to the question about joining the Congress party has attracted attention.