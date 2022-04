5 நாட்களுக்கு வீட்டை விட்டு வெளியே வராதீர்கள்.. தீயாய் வீசும் காற்று.. டெல்லி மக்களுக்கு எச்சரிக்கை

English Summary

Heatwave 5 states: (5 மாநிலங்களில் அனல் காற்று ஆரஞ்ச் எச்சரிக்கை) The weather will be harsh for the next 5 days in 5 states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast hot air in most parts of the state. Orange alert has been issued for these 5 states due to rising temperature.