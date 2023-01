ரேஷன் கார்டில் இருப்பது போல ஆதாரில் குடும்ப தலைவர் ஆப்சன் அறிமுகம்- என்ன பயன்? எப்படி சேர்ப்பது?

English Summary

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has put in place a resident friendly facility to help them update address in Aadhaar online with the consent of the Head of Family (HoF). HoF based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident–like children, spouse, parents etc, who don’t have supporting documents in their own name to update address in their Aadhaar.