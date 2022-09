போலி சீன கடன் செயலிகள்.. அமைச்சர் நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் முக்கிய ஆலோசனை! வருகிறது நிரந்தர செக்?

English Summary

A decision has been taken in the meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to continue monitoring the loan app and freeze their operations. Fake loan apps are taking a toll across the country. There have been continuous complaints that these apps are taking the life of the borrower after giving it as a loan. In this case, the central and state governments were forced to take concrete action in this regard. Now it has been revealed that many important decisions have been taken in the meeting chaired by the Union Finance Minister.