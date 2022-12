பிரியாணி.. விலங்கு வதை என அசைவ பிரியர்களை தடுக்க முடியுமா? உச்சநீதிமன்றத்தில் தமிழக அரசு பரபர வாதம்

English Summary

Jallikattu is the culture of Tamil Nadu. Even in mosques and churches Jallikattu is performed across castes and religions. Some eat a vegetarian diet. Some eat non-vegetarian food. It is the food Kalacharam of our country. It is a tradition to sacrifice animals for biryani. Can this prevent non-vegetarians from eating curry under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act? As was argued in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.