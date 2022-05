மன்னிக்க கற்றுக்கொடுத்தவர்...இரக்கமுள்ள கனிவான மனிதர்... தந்தை ராஜிவ் பற்றி ராகுல் உருக்கம்

English Summary

Rahul Gandhi tweets about Rajiv gandhi: (ராஜிவ் காந்தியைப் பற்றி ராகுல்காந்தி ட்வீட்) Rahul Gandhi has posted a memoir on his father's memorial day. My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate and kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy says Rahul gandhi.