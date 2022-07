சங்கி என்ற வார்த்தை மட்டும்தான் இல்லை.. நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் வார்த்தை கட்டுப்பாடு பற்றி மஹுவா மொய்த்ரா!

English Summary

New list of unparliamentary words for LS & RS does not include Sanghi tweets TMC MP Mahua MoitraThe Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday released a booklet terming the use of words like Covid spreader and ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, and incompetent as unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. So, TMC MP Mahua Moitra says, Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them.