இந்தியாவில் 2022ல் கூகுளில் அதிக தேடல்.. திரெளபதி முர்முவை முந்திய நுபுர்சர்மா..இதோ டாப் 10 லிஸ்ட்!

English Summary

The top 10 most searched people on Google in India in 2022 has been released. On top of this is former BJP spokesperson Nubur Sharma who made controversial comments about the Prophet. Next to him is President Thirelapathi Murmu and next to him is British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. And who made it to the top 10 of this list? What is the reason for that? Information about that has been released.