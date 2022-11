உயர் சாதிக்கான இடஒதுக்கீடு.. நிலைப்பாட்டை திடீரென மாற்றும் காங்கிரஸ்.. சூப்பர்.. வரவேற்ற ப.சிதம்பரம்

English Summary

The Congress has said it will re-examine the party's stand on the recent Supreme Court verdict on the 10% reservation for economically backward upper castes. Senior leader of the party P. Chidambaram has said that he welcomes this announcement of the Congress. At the national level, the Congress had already said that it welcomed the Supreme Court verdict. However, it is noteworthy that Assembly Congress Party leader Selvaperunthagai had said that he would oppose this in Tamil Nadu.