நாடாளுமன்ற பட்ஜெட் கூட்டத்தொடர் தேதி அறிவிப்பு.. பிப்.,1ல் மத்திய பட்ஜெட்.. எகிறும் எதிர்பார்ப்பு!

English Summary

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the date for the budget session of Parliament today. Accordingly, the budget session of the Parliament which starts on January 31 will continue till April 6. The Union Budget is scheduled to be presented on February 1 as the session begins with President Thirelapathi Murmu's speech. It has been announced that a total of 27 sessions will be held in 2 parts. A total of 9 state assembly elections are going to be held this year, so there is a lot of expectation on this conference.