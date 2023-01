பிரமாண்டம்.. உலகில் மிகப்பெரிய ஆற்றுவழி சொகுசு கப்பலை துவக்கிய பிரதமர் மோடி..வாய்பிளக்கும் வசதிகள்

English Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the world's longest luxury river cruise ship 'Ganga Vilas' today in Varanasi, his home constituency in the state of Uttar Pradesh through video. The ship will sail between India and Bangladesh for 51 days crossing 27 rivers. With various luxury facilities including spa, salon, gym, this ship costs between Rs.25 thousand to Rs.50 thousand for a day trip, and a 51-day trip can cost up to Rs.20 lakh per person. The features on this 100% Made-in-India ship are simply wow-worthy.