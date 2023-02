86 நிமிட பட்ஜெட் உரை.. தொடர்ந்து மேஜையை தட்டி வரவேற்ற பிரதமர் மோடி.. எத்தனை முறை தெரியுமா? ஆஹா!

English Summary

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the year 2023-2024 yesterday. He read the budget speech for a total of 86 minutes. This is Nirmala Sitharaman's short budget speech as she presented her 5th Budget yesterday. It was in this context that Prime Minister Modi welcomed yesterday's budget speech by enthusiastically knocking on the table. It is interesting to know how many times he knocked on the table to express his welcome.