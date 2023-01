அந்தமானில் பெயரிடப்படாத 21 பெரிய தீவுகளுக்குப் பரம் வீர் சக்ரா வீரர்கள் பெயரை சூட்டும் பிரதமர் மோடி!

English Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a ceremony to name 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees on 23rd January at 11 AM via video conferencing. During the programme, Prime Minister will also unveil the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep