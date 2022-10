இந்தியாவுக்கே ஈடுசெய்ய முடியாத பேரிழப்பு.. முலாயம் சிங் மறைவுக்கு ஜனாதிபதி திரௌபதி முர்மு இரங்கல்

English Summary

President Draupati murmu condolence to Mulayam Singh yadav death: She said that, "The passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from a simple environment, were extraordinary. 'Son of the Soil' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the ground. He was respected by people from all parties. My deepest condolences to his family and supporters!"