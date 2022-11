ராஜீவ் கொலை வழக்கு..நளினி,முருகன் உள்ளிட்ட 6 பேர் விடுதலை..31 ஆண்டு கால சிறை வாழ்க்கை - டைம் லைன்

English Summary

Rajiv Gandhi Murder Case: 31 years in prison Nalini, Ravichandran case time line Rajiv Gandhi assassination Nalini, Murugan Ravichandran Case Timeline: Nalini, who was convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. From the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991 to the acquittal of the 6 by the Supreme Court in 2022, we can see the events that happened.