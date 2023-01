குடியரசு தினவிழா:தமிழக 3 போலீஸ் அதிகாரிகளுக்கு ஜனாதிபதி பதக்கம்..21 பேருக்கு காவல் பதக்கம்! லிஸ்ட்

English Summary

Police Medals will be announced on behalf of the President on the annual Republic Day. Accordingly, a total of 901 people have been announced this year. The Presidential Police Medals are awarded to Chennai IG Honeymoon, Chengalpattu ASP Pon Ramu and Ariyalur ASP Ravi Sekaran from Tamil Nadu. In addition, 21 policemen from Tamil Nadu have been announced for the best service. Who are these officers? The full disity of where they are working have been revealed.