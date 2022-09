பாஜகவின் சலுகைகள் மூலம் சம்பாதித்தவர்களே கவனியுங்கள்! தேர்தல் பாண்ட் குறித்து ப.சிதம்பரம் கலாய்

English Summary

As the legislative assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are to be announced soon, the central government has allowed the sale of election bonds from tomorrow (October 1) to 10. This announcement has come at a time when a Public Interest Litigation may have been filed in the Supreme Court against political parties receiving donations through election bonds. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram expressed his opinion on this announcement on Twitter. This tweet is currently being shared the fastest.