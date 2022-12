'பயமா? மன்னிப்பு கேளுங்க..' சீனா ஆக்கிரமிப்பு குறித்து பிரதமருக்கு சுப்பிரமணிய சுவாமி அட்வைஸ்

English Summary

Intelligence reports have revealed that the Chinese army has penetrated within 18 km of the Indian border in Ladakh. But no response was given by the Prime Minister regarding this. Senior BJP leader Subramania Swamy said that if the Prime Minister loved the people of India, he would have apologized for China's aggression while this issue is now a topic of conversation. The first phase of elections in Gujarat has been completed yesterday. Similarly, when the second phase of the election is going to be held on the 5th, many accusations are being made against the Prime Minister.