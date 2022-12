அப்புறம் என்ன மோடி மாதிரியா இருக்கனும்.. நறநறக்கும் சுப்பிரமணியன் சுவாமி.. விக்கித்து பார்க்கும் பாஜக

English Summary

Senior BJP leader Subramania Swamy has criticized Union Law Minister Kiran Rijuju's open talk about collegium system as indecent. For the past few days, Kirin Rijuju has been saying that it is not right for the collegium to interfere in the appointment of Supreme Court and High Court judges. Subramaniam Swamy strongly condemned this and said, "Does Prime Minister Modi want the collegium to function as he chooses his cabinet?" He also questioned.