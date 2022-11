ஆனந்த் டெல்டும்டே ஜாமீனை எதிர்த்து வழக்கு.. என்ஐஏ மனுவை தள்ளுபடி செய்தது உச்சநீதிமன்றம்

English Summary

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by the NIA against the Bombay High Court granting bail to Prof. Anand Teltumde. On the 18th, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Teltumde, who has been in jail since 2020 in the 'Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad' case. The NIA had filed an appeal against this. The bench headed by Chief Justice TY Chandrachud, which heard the case, questioned the NIA and finally dismissed the petition.