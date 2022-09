வாக்காளர் பட்டியல் என்னாச்சு? கார்த்தி உட்பட 5 பேரின் கடிதத்திற்கு காங். தேர்தல் குழு தலைவர் பதில்

English Summary

The election for the post of Congress party president is scheduled to be held in October. In this case, 5 MPs including karthik Chidambaram, Sasidharur had written a letter to the Chairman of the Central Election Committee of the All India Congress Committee, Madhusudhan Mistry, demanding transparency regarding the election. After this, Madhusudhan has written a reply letter to these 5 MPs. He said that some important decisions have been taken by the party leadership on the occasion of the election. He also said that voter list will be given to those contesting in the election.