இன்னும் 6 மாசம் அவகாசம் கொடுங்க.. சிஏஏ சட்ட விதிகளை இறுதி செய்ய உள்துறை அமைச்சகம் கோரிக்கை

The Union Home Ministry has sought permission for another 6 months to finalize the legal provisions for the National Citizenship Amendment Act. So far, the central government has asked for time 5 times. Last 6 months ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs requested the Legislative Committee of the Lok Sabha for an extension till December 31. It had ended a few days ago and again sought a 6-month extension. Following this, the Central Government has made the same request to the Legislative Sub-Committee of the Rajya Sabha.