அழுத்திய பாஜக.. அடங்காத காங்கிரஸ்.. டெல்லியில் ட்விஸ்ட்.. ராகுல் யாத்திரை 9 நாள் நிறுத்தம்.. ஏன்?

English Summary

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir has reached Delhi. The Congress party strongly protested against the Central Health Department's request to temporarily postpone the Yatra citing the spread of Corona virus. In this case, the Congress party has now postponed the Bharat Jodo Yatra for 9 days. Has the Congress accepted the BJP's demand? When the question arose, the party gave a new explanation.