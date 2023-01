மீண்டும் சிக்கலில் யூடியூபர் மாரிதாஸ்.. வழக்கு தள்ளுபடிக்கு உச்சநீதிமன்றம் தடை.. பின்னணி இதுதான்!

English Summary

Why Supreme Court quashes Madurai High Court's order to dismissing cases against Maridhas The police registered a case against YouTuber Maridas for commenting on the death of India's three army chiefs in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. The case was quashed by the Madurai High Court branch. While the Tamil Nadu police appealed to the Supreme Court against this, the Supreme Court quashed the order of the Madurai High Court and Maridas is again in trouble. The information about why the Supreme Court ordered this has now been released.