வீராங்கனைகளுக்கு பாலியல் தொல்லை.. யார் இந்த மல்யுத்த சம்மேளன தலைவர்? பாஜக எம்பியாமே.. முழுபின்னணி

English Summary

Woman Wrestlers Sexual harassment allegation: Who is WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, he BJP MP Women wrestlers are protesting in Delhi against Indian Wrestling Federation President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for sexual allegations. While this has caused a lot of controversy, it has been revealed that Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is a BJP MP and is an MP for the 6th time, and is an accused person in the Babri Masjid demolition case.