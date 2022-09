அடுத்தடுத்து சோகம்.. திண்டுக்கல் ரயில்வே பணி குழியில் விழுந்த 2 சிறுவர்கள்.. நீரில் மூழ்கி பலி

English Summary

In Theni recently, a girl fell to her death in a ditch dug for a park, and now in Dindigul district two boys drowned in stagnant water in a ditch dug for railway work, which has caused great shock in the entire state. At a time when various political party leaders are insisting that relief be given to the family of the girl who died in Theni, another incident has happened. All the public are deeply saddened as this incident took place when they came to participate in the temple immersion ceremony.