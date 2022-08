50 லட்சமே இருக்கும்’அட்ஜஸ்ட்’ பண்ணிருக்கேன்ல! பணத்தை அபேஸ் பண்ணிய பகீர் ஆடியோ!அதிர வைத்த திவ்ய பாரதி

English Summary

While a complaint has been lodged against the supporting actress Divya Bharti for defrauding a YouTuber of 30 lakh rupees near Dindigul, Divya Bharti has filed a complaint at the Dindigul District Superintendent of Police office that she was cheated by the YouTuber. Meanwhile, an audio has been released in which the actress says that after asking the victim for a two-wheeler and a car, she will buy 50 lakh rupees and adjust for it.