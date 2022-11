50 வருஷமா அரசியல்ல இருகேன்! ’அவரு’ திருப்தி அடையனும்னு அவசியமில்லை.. பிடிஆருக்கு பதிலடி கொடுத்த ஐபி!

English Summary

Minister I Periasamy Responds to Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan While Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said that the activities of the cooperative sector are not satisfactory, I have been in politics for 50 years, it is enough if the people and the Chief Minister are satisfied, there is no need for those who do not know about the ration shop to be satisfied, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Minister I Periyasamy has spoken furiously.