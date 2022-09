ரயில்வேக்கு தொடர்பு இல்லை.. பள்ளத்தில் விழுந்து 2 குழந்தைகள் பலியானதில் நாராயணன் திருப்பதி விளக்கம்

English Summary

In Theni recently, a girl died after falling into a ditch dug for a park, and now in Dindigul district, 2 boys have died after drowning in standing water in a ditch dug for railway work. At a time when various political party leaders are insisting that relief be given to the family of the girl who died in Theni, another incident has happened. In this case, BJP State Vice President Narayanan Tirupathi said that this incident was not caused by a pit dug for railway work.