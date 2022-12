பழனி கும்பாபிஷேகம்.. ஆகமவிதி மீறல் இல்லை.. யாரையும் திருப்திபடுத்த முடியாது.. சொல்வது சேகர்பாபு

English Summary

Minister PK Sekar babu also said that without anyone's intervention, the Kumbabhishekam work is being done in the Palani hill temple in accordance with the rules of the Agama sastra rules. The date of Kumbabhishekam on January 27 has been fixed in Palani, the third house of Lord Muruga's six houses, which has caused controversy. There has been a disagreement between the Palani temple priests and authorities and there has been an allegation that Kumbabhishekam is being conducted in violation of Agama rules.