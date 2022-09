அப்போ மிட்டாய்! இப்போ வாடகை வீடு.. எங்க குலசாமி விடாது.. வீடு தர மறுத்த பெண்.. தொடரும் தீண்டாமை

English Summary

Recently, in Tenkasi of Tirunelveli district, a shopkeeper who refused to give candy to children who asked for it spoke about caste-based untouchability against the oppressed people of the town. This video created a huge shock across Tamil Nadu. Before this incident subsided, another incident took place. The owner of the house cited the clan deity as the reason for not being able to provide houses to the Dalit community who were looking for houses on rent in Dindigul district. This video is currently going viral.