அசுர வாத்தியத்தின் அரசன்.. பிரதமர் கையால் டாக்டர் பட்டம் பெறும் மிருதங்க கலைஞர்! யார் இந்த சிவராமன்?

English Summary

The graduation ceremony will be held tomorrow at Gandhi Grama University in Dindigul. Prime Minister Modi will participate in the event. In this, Ilayaraja and Mritanga artist Umaiyalpuram Sivaraman are also awarded doctorate degrees. Umaiyalpuram Sivaraman, who has been playing the 'asura vadhyam' for the past 70 years, has never played the side instrument for a single female artiste.