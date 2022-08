என் உயிர் இருக்கும் வரை உழைப்பேன்..புதிய புகழ் தேவையில்லை..முதல்வர் ஸ்டாலின் உருக்கம்

English Summary

No need for new fame for Me CM Stalin speech in Erode Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Visit Erode: (முதல்வர் மு.க ஸ்டாலின் ஈரோடு வருகை நலத்திட்ட உதவிகள் வழங்கி பேச்சு)Chief Minister M.K.Stalin has said that I will continue to work as long as I live, I don't need new fame, fame is enough. Chief Minister Stalin has spoken by inaugurating welfare schemes in Erode.