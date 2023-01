மெகாமூவ்! ஈரோடு கிழக்கில் ஈபிஎஸ்ஸை பின்தள்ளிய ஓபிஎஸ்..டஃப் கொடுக்கும் தேர்தல் பணிக்குழு! 118 பேராம்

English Summary

O Panneer Selvam appointed election working committee for Erode East assembly by-election with 118 members O Panneer Selvam held a serious meeting with the administrators at his residence in Chennai today regarding the Erode East Assembly Constituency by-election. At that time, it is said that various aspects were discussed, including stopping the candidate in order to give a boost to Edappadi Palaniswami's side in the by-election. In this context, O Panneer Selvam has constituted an Election Working Committee with 118 members for the Erode East Assembly Constituency by-election. This number is more than the Election Commission constituted by Edappadi Palaniswami.