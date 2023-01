‛உளவுத்துறை’.. இடைத்தேர்தலில் ஈவிகேஎஸ் இளங்கோவன் போட்டி ஏன்? வந்து விழுந்த கேள்வி.. ஆ ராசா விளக்கம்

English Summary

EVKS Ilangovan has been announced as the Congress candidate in the Erode East Assembly Constituency by-election. EVKS Ilangovan said that the youth should be given a chance. And while his son Sanjay Sampath has asked for a chance, EVKS Elangovane is currently contesting the by-election. While it is said that DMK's recommendation is included in this, MP of the party and deputy general secretary of the party A Raja has given an explanation about it.