கேசிஆர் தலைமையில் சட்டென அணி திரண்ட 3 முதல்வர்கள்.. அகிலேஷ் யாதவும் பங்கேற்பு..விழிக்கும் பாஜக..ஏன்?

English Summary

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhara Rao is assembling a team against the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary elections. For this he changed the name of his party from Telangana Rashtriya Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. In this case, 3 state chief ministers participated in the conference led by him in Telangana Kammam yesterday. It is focused on national politics and will Chandrasekhar Rao form a 3rd team to oppose the BJP in the coming elections? It also raises the question of