ரொம்ப மோசம்.. கூட்டாட்சி மாண்பை சிதைக்கிறார்.. மோடி மீது சந்திர சேகர ராவ் சரமாரி குற்றச்சாட்டு

English Summary

(மத்திய அரசு கூட்டாட்சி தத்துவத்தை சிதைப்பதாக தெலங்கான முதலமைச்சர் சந்திர சேகர ராவ் குற்றச்சாட்டு): K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, alleged that the states are supposed to get 41 per cent share in revenue accruing through taxes collected by the Centre, but the Central government is acquiring income indirectly by imposing cess instead of taxes to reduce the states' share. Through this, the Centre is reducing the states' share of income by 11.4 per cent in 2022-23, he said