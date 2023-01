குடியரசு தினவிழாவிலும் மோதல்.. தேசியக்கொடி ஏற்றிய ஆளுநர் தமிழிசை! தெலங்கானா முதல்வர் புறக்கணிப்பு

English Summary

The 74th Republic Day is being celebrated across the country today. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan today following the court order while the Republic Day flag hoisting ceremony was canceled by the Governor on behalf of the government in Telangana. Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao and ministers boycotted the ceremony. Due to this, the conflict between the Chief Minister and the Governor in Telangana continues.