நீங்க கொடுத்தது இவ்வளவுதான்.. பாதிக்கு பாதி நாங்கதான்.. நிர்மலாவிற்கு பாடம் எடுக்கும் கேடிஆர்

English Summary

(நிதியமைச்சரின் கேள்விக்கு பதிலளித்த அமைச்சர் கேடிஆர்); Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who inspected a ration shop in Telangana, questioned why Prime Minister Modi's photo was not placed in the ration shops, and the incident caused a lot of uproar across the country. Similarly, the Finance Minister had also questioned the district collector about the role of central and state governments in the rice distributed in ration shops. Both elements of this back-to-back incident have been heavily criticized by politicians