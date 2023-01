ஹைதராபாத்தில் பரவும் ‛க்யூ’ காய்ச்சல்.. கறிக்கடைக்கு போறீங்களா உஷார் மக்களே!என்ன செய்யும்? விபரம்

English Summary

A new fever is spreading rapidly in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana state. While that fever is known as Q'', it can infect humans from farm animals including goats and cows. Now that 5 curry shop owners have been confirmed to have Q fever in Telangana, there is a need for people going to curry shops to be alert. And the information about how this Q'' fever is spread and how to protect yourself from it is now out.