மத்திய அரசு கட்டும் புது நாடாளுமன்றம்! இதுதான் நல்ல பெயரா இருக்கும்.. வைங்க! பாஜகவை சீண்டும் கேசிஆர்

English Summary

The Telangana Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution urging the Central Government to name the new Parliament building after Dr. Ambedkar. The construction of the new parliament started in 2020. As its construction work has reached its final stage, the government is planning to hold the upcoming winter session in this building. In this case, a resolution has been passed in the Telangana Legislative Assembly that this building should be named after Ambedkar and the new Electricity Amendment Bill should be withdrawn.