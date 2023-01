விமானத்திலேயே ஆபாசம்.. உச்சிக்கேறிய போதையில் பெண் சிப்பந்திக்கு தொல்லை.. 2 ரஷ்யர்கள் அட்டூழியம்!

English Summary

2 Russian tourist misbehaves with flight attendant on GO First flight Another problem has arisen before the police arrested Shankar Mishra from Mumbai on charges of urinating on a 70-year-old woman on an Air India flight from the US to Delhi. A shocking incident has come to light where 2 passengers from Russia who were traveling in the Go First flight forced the female pilot to sit next to them, spoke obscenities and harassed them with inappropriate words.