குஜராத் தேர்தல்.. ஆட்டம் காட்டும் மாஜி 'தலைகள்'.. பக்கா 'ப்ளான்' போட்ட பாஜக.. ஸ்கெட்ச் யாருக்கு?

English Summary

The party leadership has come up with a new plan to convince the BJP leaders who are contesting independently as no 'seat' has been allocated in Gujarat. Congress is working diligently to bring the government under its control this time as it missed out on winning by just 10% of the votes in the 2017 elections. Similarly, the BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 27 years, and this time too, it has made strong efforts to somehow capture the power.