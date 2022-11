சினிமாவை மிஞ்சும் த்ரில்.. துப்பாக்கி முனையில் மிரட்டல்? வேட்பு மனுவை வாபஸ் பெற்ற AAP வேட்பாளர்

English Summary

Aam Aadmi Party candidate 'Kanjan Jariwala' from Gujarat's Surat Nagar East Constituency has today withdrawn his candidature from Danu after he was accused of being abducted by the BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party, which criticized the BJP strongly on this, has been protesting in front of the Election Commission office in Delhi. In this case, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has accused the Aam Aadmi Party candidate of being pressured to withdraw his nomination.