கார்ப்பரேட்டுகளிடமிருந்து பாஜக பெற்ற நன்கொடை இவ்வளவு கோடியா! பட்டியலில் உள்ள 5ஜி நிறுவனம்!லிஸ்ட் இதோ

English Summary

With the first phase of polling in Gujarat tomorrow, the figures on the donations received by the national parties have been released. BJP is on the first place. The Election Commission has released the details of the total donations received by the national parties in the year 2021-2022. BJP has received 79% of the funds. On the other hand, Congress has received 28.7% of the funds. While the opposition has already criticized the BJP for receiving large donations from corporates, this has now been confirmed in the figures released by the Election Commission.